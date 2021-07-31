Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Teekay by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 37,674 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Teekay by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. 512,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Teekay has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $302.32 million, a P/E ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $282.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.