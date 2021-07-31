Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ERIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. 5,061,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,612,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.40. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $15.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 635,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

