Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in July

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $211.12 on Friday. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $144.68 and a 12-month high of $216.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.02.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

