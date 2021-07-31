Tellor Hits One Day Trading Volume of $39.07 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Tellor has a market cap of $75.81 million and $39.07 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $41.15 or 0.00098654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00055692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.04 or 0.00798409 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00085723 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,904,412 coins and its circulating supply is 1,842,338 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

