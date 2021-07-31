TELUS (TSE:T) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26, Zacks reports.
TSE:T traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$27.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,971,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,212. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$22.50 and a 1 year high of C$28.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.26%.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
