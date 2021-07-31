TELUS (TSE:T) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26, Zacks reports.

TSE:T traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$27.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,971,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,212. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$22.50 and a 1 year high of C$28.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.26%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.62 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.47.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

