TEMCO (TEMCO) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.91 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a market cap of $13.91 million and $480,277.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

