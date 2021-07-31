Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,092.84

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,092.84 ($14.28) and traded as low as GBX 1,026 ($13.40). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,030 ($13.46), with a volume of 108,829 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The firm has a market cap of £688.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,092.84.

Get Temple Bar Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a GBX 9.75 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.12%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.