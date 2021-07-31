Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Tempur Sealy International worth $63,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $8,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPX opened at $43.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on TPX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

