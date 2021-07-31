Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock Position Lessened by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,883 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $75,988,000. Birch Grove Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $3,000,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $5,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:THC opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

In other news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at $163,987.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,840. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.