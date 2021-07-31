TENT (TENT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $76,816.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00270585 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00117213 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009122 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00141449 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001861 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,422,580 coins and its circulating supply is 37,345,488 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

