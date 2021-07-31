TenUp (TUP) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. TenUp has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $8,635.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TenUp has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001589 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 114.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About TenUp

TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 64,973,559 coins and its circulating supply is 26,747,396 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

