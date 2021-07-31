Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.10% of Terminix Global worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,289,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,060,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of TMX opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.94. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. Terminix Global’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

