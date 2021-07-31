Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Stock Position Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.10% of Terminix Global worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth $13,289,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth $74,060,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

NYSE:TMX opened at $52.50 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. Terminix Global’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

