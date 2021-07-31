Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Stock Position Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.10% of Terminix Global worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth $13,289,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth $74,060,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth $87,000.
NYSE:TMX opened at $52.50 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
Terminix Global Profile
Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.
