TerraKRW (KRT) Price Up 0.1% This Week

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $37.25 million and approximately $9,378.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00044186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00104363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00134440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,507.02 or 1.00318717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.34 or 0.00819746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,884,420,814 coins and its circulating supply is 43,883,691,705 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

