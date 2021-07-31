Tether (USDT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $51.59 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Tether coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion and approximately $51.59 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00101604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00132456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,737.41 or 1.00058357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00819481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,469,737,786 coins and its circulating supply is 61,871,052,218 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

