TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.49 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Desjardins raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.91. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 target price (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$104.95 target price (down previously from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $112.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.91. TFI International has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $115.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in TFI International by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

