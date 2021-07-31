TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). TG Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%.

TGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $34.99 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 98.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 382,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 189,490 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,496 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 203.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,811 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

