Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THLLY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

THLLY stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Thales has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70.

