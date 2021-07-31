The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Down 32.9% in July

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 20,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,657,868 shares of company stock valued at $231,700,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,967,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,501. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.32. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

