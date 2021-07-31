The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $16,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 44,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $3,195,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $924,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,991.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,790 shares of company stock worth $40,883,366. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $67.95. 4,084,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,826,191. The firm has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

