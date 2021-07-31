The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stake Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.25% of The Cooper Companies worth $46,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $175,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $67,770,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 150.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,841,000 after purchasing an additional 170,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COO opened at $421.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.98. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.57 and a 52-week high of $424.53.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.86.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.