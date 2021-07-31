The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 17.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 46,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 190,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter.

GGZ stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.70. 7,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.96. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $17.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

