The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The Hershey updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.790-$6.920 EPS.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.88. 788,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,890. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $182.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

