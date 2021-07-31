The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Position Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Anabranch Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Anabranch Capital Management LP now owns 669,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The New York Times by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The New York Times by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 64,350 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in The New York Times by 40.4% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 31.3% in the first quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:NYT opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

