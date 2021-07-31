The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWGAY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

SWGAY stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.36. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

