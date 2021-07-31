THEKEY Market Cap Reaches $4.72 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $49,796.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

