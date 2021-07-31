TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MVEN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 12,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,781. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73. TheMaven has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.00.
About TheMaven
Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for TheMaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheMaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.