Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after buying an additional 784,070 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $540.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,675. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $543.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.95.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

