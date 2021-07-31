Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Thermon Group worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Thermon Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,817,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,122 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,874,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 524,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 92,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 54,406 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

THR stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.94 million, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.62. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $73.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.