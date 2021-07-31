Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,400 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the June 30th total of 461,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. 214,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $688,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480 over the last ninety days. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Tilly’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

