Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $779.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006085 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000117 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

