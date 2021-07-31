Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Up 42.6% in July

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 163,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,326.0 days.

Shares of Toho stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.25. Toho has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

Toho Company Profile

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

