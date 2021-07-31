TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of TopBuild worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in TopBuild by 27.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 26.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TopBuild by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in TopBuild by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TopBuild by 69.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE:BLD opened at $202.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.48. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $128.78 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.