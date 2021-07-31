Tornado Cash (TORN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.07 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $36.98 or 0.00087460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $36.35 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00044728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00103605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00134919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,256.57 or 0.99930677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.53 or 0.00819501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 982,930 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

