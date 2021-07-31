Tornado (TCORE) Price Tops $55.65

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Tornado has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $333,883.32 and approximately $362,300.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for approximately $55.65 or 0.00133405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00101604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00132456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,737.41 or 1.00058357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00819481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

