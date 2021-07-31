Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$117.11.

TIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.30, for a total transaction of C$100,877.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,910,226.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,658 shares of company stock worth $177,499.

Shares of TIH traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$105.43. The stock had a trading volume of 176,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,348. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$70.50 and a 1 year high of C$110.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$106.23.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$806.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$748.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.4100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

