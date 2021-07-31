Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,176,600 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the June 30th total of 841,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.5 days.

Touchstone Exploration stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 41,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,390. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Touchstone Exploration to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Touchstone Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, WD-4, Coora, Barrackpore, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.