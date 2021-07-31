Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.50

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as high as C$1.52. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 131,321 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$318.29 million and a P/E ratio of -76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$606,425.36. Also, Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$141,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,612,346 shares in the company, valued at C$2,192,790.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,500 shares of company stock worth $333,405.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

