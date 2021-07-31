Transcodium (TNS) Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Transcodium has a market cap of $141,368.42 and $53.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Transcodium

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

