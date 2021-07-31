Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,800 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 522,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Trean Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In other news, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $23,064,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,778,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 315.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 895,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 679,888 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $3,837,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $2,194,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.