Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Short Interest Update

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tremont Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

Separately, Jonestrading lowered Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 74.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

