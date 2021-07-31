Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trend Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Trend Micro stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.34. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $46.39 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.16.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $420.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 15.22%.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

