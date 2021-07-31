Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.85. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 27,173 shares changing hands.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.75 price objective on Trillium Gold Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Trillium Gold Mines alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.14.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:TGM)

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.