TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,173,256.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $399,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,467 shares of company stock worth $6,633,831 in the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $82.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.77.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

