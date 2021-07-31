Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

