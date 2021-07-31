Trollcoin (TROLL) Market Cap Hits $1.23 Million

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,483.61 or 1.00146893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00030499 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00071132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000722 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010207 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

