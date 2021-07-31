Truegame Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 30.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, Truegame has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Truegame coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $78,614.57 and $2,099.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

