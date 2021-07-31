Truegame (TGAME) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Truegame coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $82,763.66 and $135.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.15 or 0.00791281 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00039465 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.