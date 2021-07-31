Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Increased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.43. 5,808,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,919. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

