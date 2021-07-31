Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $647,266,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after buying an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after buying an additional 2,497,828 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $54.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

